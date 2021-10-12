Michael B. Jordan reacts to girlfriend Lori Harvey rocking his dress shirt ‘better’ than him

She sported the look in Paris last week where she was spotted at Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 runway show

Lori Harvey was spotted in Paris last week where she sat front row at Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 runway show.

Harvey made a fashion statement of her own while visiting the City of Light, as she was spotted wearing her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan’s silk, chocolate dress shirt with no pants, and a mocha coat, Prada sunglasses, Bottega Veneta boots, and a mini Hermès Kelly bag, per Page Six.

“HOW YOU GONNA TAKE MY SHIRT & ROCK IT BETTER THAN ME?? THE NERVE 🙄,” Jordan, 34, wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of his girlfriend rocking his shirt.

Jordan and Harvey took to social media to announce their relationship at the beginning of 2021, theGrio previously reported. In April, Jordan explained to PEOPLE why he went public with his relationship with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on…I am extremely happy.”

The Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse actor also noted that his many years of experience in the public eye ultimately led to his decision. He shared, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Last month, Harvey opened up about her romance with the Black Panther star when she appeared on the season 8 premiere of The Real, PEOPLE reported.

“We just really balance each other,” Harvey said. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Jordan, Harvey said, is, “so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.”

She went on to note that Jordan is “really good at all the big things.”

“Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,” Harvey said. “Even the other day, I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up’ and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.”

On Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey. When he later appeared on Jemele Hill is Unbothered, Jordan dished about the lavish gift — explaining what inspired him ahead of the big day.

Hill told Jordan in the interview, “You know there’s like a lot of dudes that f—– hate your guts for that…why would you ever set that kind of standard…?” She then asks the actor, “Did you come up with that s– yourself? Did you?”

Jordan responded, “I had a lot of pent-up romance, so it was a lot…I wasn’t able to do a lot of those things in the past, you know, so it was fun. I’m a creative guy!”

“It was kind of on the fly,” he continued. “And then you have to be even more creative because there weren’t a lot of things that were open, you know what I mean?”

He proceeded to call it a good time with Harvey, saying, “I kind of put myself in a tough situation, now I gotta figure out next year…I’m like, huh?”

