Video of Stevie J, Faith Evans argument surfaces amid divorce filing

The Grammy-winning music producer called his wife a b--- several times, accusing her of infidelity.

A video of Stevie J and Faith Evans having an argument has gone viral following the news of the music producer filing for divorce from his R&B singer/songwriter wife. In the video, Stevie accuses Evans of infidelity as the two curse one another.

The video was apparently recorded by Stevie J, real name Steven Jordan, and reposted online by The Neighborhood Talk. Jordan and Evans, who married in 2018, appear to be in a hotel room that Jordan is blocking Evans from exiting.

“We live,” Jordan says, indicating that he is recording the encounter. Evans then walks toward the bed, telling Jordan “I hate you” and “leave me alone.” Jordan replies, “I ain’t going nowhere,” and “I hate you too.”

As Evans lays down in the bed with covers over her head, Jordan repeatedly calls her a b— and accuses her of cheating on him. “You f—- n—- in my own house. F— you, b—-,” Jordan sys. As Evans tries to ignore him, he continues to call her a b—, adding, “How could you disrespect me, though? I ain’t do nothing to you. All I did was love you.”

As Jordan puts the camera closer towards Evans and pulls the sheets off of her, she says, “Get your hands off of me!”

Rumors of Evans possibly stepping out on her marriage with Jordan began in 2019 when a tweet from Jordan’s account accused her of cheating: “Found out that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.”

However, he later posted saying that his account was hacked and he didn’t send the tweet.

“My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane,” Jordan wrote. “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”

Faith Evans performs at “Keep the Promise” 2019 World AIDS Day Concert In Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

In 2020, their marriage again seemed troubled after Evans was arrested following a domestic dispute with Jordan, as reported by theGrio.

Then, this past April, Jordan’s ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez called out Evans in the comment section of OnSite’s Instagram page, saying she was unfaithful.

“B—h you a h–, your own husband told me and my husband last week you cheated on him with young n—- and you do all the time,” Hernandez wrote.

Ironically, Jordan has a reputation for being a womanizer. His unfaithful ways played out before a television audience during his time on the VH1 reality series, Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Jordan started a relationship with Hernandez while still dating longtime girlfriend Mimi Faust.

Jordan has children with both women.

After Jordan filed for divorce Nov. 15, Evans posted a video of the couple together on the beach in Malibu doing cartwheels. The caption of the post read, “Get us free, bruh!,” with Jordan’s IG handle tagged.

The couple married after a 20-year friendship stemming from their musical collaborations. Jordan, a part of Diddy’s Hitmen production crew, produced several recordings for Evans.

