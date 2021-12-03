Reality Roundup: ‘RHOP’ reunion, Porsha’s ‘Family Matters’ premieres and more

Porsha Williams appeared on 'WWHL' this week to address the much-speculated timeline of her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia

From the final episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac to updates from former RHOA castmember Falynn Guobadia, theGrio is back with your reality roundup of the week!

Goodbye to Potomac, for now

As theGrio previously reported, fans waited months for the third and final episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which featured Nicki Minaj as the host. The exciting episode left fans on the edge, with #RHOP trending for most of Sunday night as Minaj sat in Andy Cohen’s seat.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion show with Nicki Minaj (Bravo screenshot)

One standout moment from the reunion was when Minaj made Candiace Dillard Bassett, whose musical journey has been documented on the series, sing live. While she was hesitant at first, with the support of her castmates she sang her new single “Drive Back” in front of Minaj and the entire crew. Everyone seemed impressed when she finished, including Minaj.

Even Cohen took the time to congratulate Bassett, telling her, “you brought the roof down.”

Standing ovation for Candiace on-the-spot performance of "Drive Back." That was huge #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Bx8rijYngO — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 29, 2021

Porsha’s Family Matters

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were also in for a treat this week when the spin-off series starring Porsha Williams, Porsha’s Family Matters, finally aired on Bravo.

After dominating the news cycle when she got engaged to Simon Guobadia, her ex-castmate Falynn Guobadia’s husband at the time, Williams is back to share her side of the story in her new spin-off. Following her family, Simon, and more, the series airs Sunday evenings on the network.

Porsha Williams attends a “Superfly” special screening on June 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

After the premiere, Williams appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen to clear up the speculation on her engagement. She told Cohen that despite the bad optics, it was just “grown folks making decisions.”

She explains, “I know that ya’ll love me, I do, and I know that you didn’t understand at the time, and I am appreciative of those who get it now, because now it makes sense.”

Check out the clip from WWHL below:

Congratulations for Falynn Guobadia

Speaking of Falynn, the reality personality welcomed a daughter earlier this week, named Emma Sang Pina. She wrote in an Instagram post that the baby was, “absolutely perfect and healthy.” Fellow reality stars like Cynthia Bailey shared their congratulations on her post.

Guobadia also made headlines a few days later, when she posted a gym selfie that shook the internet. She shared that just five days after giving birth, she was going back at the gym. She wrote to her followers, “5 days postpartum + smooth labor (thank the Lord) + a green light from my doctor= GYM TIME 💪🏾.”

Check out the impressive pic below:

Tristan Thompson‘s baby mama saga

As theGrio reported on Friday, NBA player Tristan Thompson is reportedly expecting a third child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. Known for his on-again-off-again relationship with reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian, fans may remember Thompson was also involved in a scandal with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Thompson has a 3-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe and a son, Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Tristan Thompson at a game in Detroit. (Getty Images)

Per The Daily Mail, Nichols is expected to give birth “any day now,” as they published photos of her heavily pregnant this week. Nichols is suing Thompson ahead of the baby’s arrival for child support.

He reportedly told her via text that he would “not be involved” and that she should take the $75K he was offering. Thompson said that since he planned to retire in 2022 and would be “unemployed,” it would reduce any potential child support.

Thompson, 30, is in the final season of a $19M deal with the Kings.

