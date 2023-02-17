Former ‘Breakfast Club’ personality Angela Yee excited about new show

In addition to being a successful podcaster and radio DJ, Yee invests in real estate and owns several businesses

Angela Yee shocked fans of the longtime nationally syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” when she announced last summer that she would depart as co-host to pursue other interests.

The New York radio personality worked alongside Charlemagne Da God and DJ Envy for 13 years. The show has garnered its share of memorable and controversial moments over the years, reaching millions more viewers on YouTube with its celebrity interviews.

Yee has now gone solo with her own midday syndicated radio show, “Way Up With Angela Yee,” which launched in February. Fans can hear her voice after “The Breakfast Club,” whose flagship station is New York’s Power 105.1, goes off the air.

Angela Yee speaks at the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit on May 07, 2022 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

“This is what I really wanted. When you’re working hard for something that is yours, it hits a little bit different,” Yee said in an interview with AJC.

“Way Up with Angela Yee” is a listener-interactive show that serves up R&B and hip-hop music, as well as pop culture and entertainment news, human interest stories, and celebrity interviews, theGrio reported. The fast-paced “Way Up” reaches 30 iHeartRadio stations, including New York’s Power 105.1 FM.

“The best time to try something new is when you’re on top,” Yee said in the AJC. She hosted her own show on Sirius/XM in the late 2000s.

Charlamagne da God and DJ Envy have not tapped a permanent co-host to fill Yee’s seat. In the meantime, “The Breakfast Club” has rotated through a number of celebrity guest co-hosts, including NeNe Leakes and La La Anthony.

“I feel like ‘The Breakfast Club’ was doing really well. We made it in the Radio Hall of Fame a couple of years ago,” Yee told The AJC.

In addition to being a successful podcaster and radio DJ, Yee invests in real estate and owns several businesses, including a coffee shop and a pressed juice bar. A passionate financial literacy educator, Yee is a founding partner of StellarFi, which launched in 2022 to promote credit-building in underrepresented communities.

These days, being a booked and busy media personality and entrepreneur means that one of Yee’s greatest challenges is time management.

“I get a full seven hours of sleep now,” she tells The AJC. “If you asked me to go to dinner at 9 p.m. last year, it was not happening.”

