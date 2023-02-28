Wendy Williams is focused on her wellness and is ‘formerly retired,’ according to report

A rep for the former daytime talk show host says she is “focused on her overall wellness.”

Wendy Williams is ready to make her television return following the cancellation of her beloved daytime talk show last year.

Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti tells PEOPLE that the “Queen of Media” is hitting the gym regularly and is “focused on her overall wellness” four months after she was released from a rehab facility.

Wendy Williams receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

When paparazzi caught up with Williams recently at a Petco, she explained that she was preparing to travel overseas and gushed about her creative plans once she returns to the U.S.

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” Williams said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back.”

She added, “And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, ‘The View,’ stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

Fans of the television personality expressed concern for her health on social media last week after Williams was spotted looking “out of it” in New York City, The Sun reports.

In a video obtained by the outlet, Williams appears to struggle walking as she clings to her bodyguard who escorts her inside of a building. Days later, Page Six reported that Williams was filming a new mystery project at Fresco by Scotto in New York City.

An insider told the outlet that Williams “had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”

The rare outing comes as Williams continues to reportedly struggle with health problems and financial issues.

Williams was unable to return to hosting “The Wendy Williams Show” due to her ongoing health complications. The talk show was delayed twice before ultimately being canceled last year and replaced with Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show, “Sherri.”

After a massively successful first season, Shepherd’s namesake talk show was renewed through the 2024–25 season.

Meanwhile, Williams teased last year that she’ll serve up “The Wendy Experience Podcast” with some of her celebrity pals joining as guests to unpack a myriad of topics. Her publicist recently told The U.S. Sun that “Wendy’s podcast is coming to life and is in its planning stage.”

