Dr. Dre turned down chances to collaborate with Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder

Legendary producer Andre "Dr. Dre" Young said he felt more comfortable working with new musical acts than with artists he considered his heroes.

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young made hits for many musical artists but recently confessed to turning down chances to work with some serious legends. The longtime producer said he passed on collaborations with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart,” the comedian asked Young whether there were artists he regretted not getting a chance to work with, according to People. The Aftermath Entertainment founder revealed that Jackson and Prince reached out to work with him, but he said no.

He said that he felt there was nothing he would be able to contribute to artists he considered his heroes.

Music producer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young attends The 2023 Met Gala May 1 in New York City. He talked recently about why he turned down the chance to work with some legends. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“They just asked me to work with them, and I was just like, ‘What the f–k am I going to do with them,'” he said. He also stated that he “most recently” turned down working with Wonder, who contacted him over the phone.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner said he felt most comfortable working with up-and-coming artists rather than established or legendary artists.

“My entire life and career has been dealing with and working with new artists. That’s what I like,” he explained. “It’s a ball of clay when they walk in the room. You can just form it and do what you want. That’s what I want.”

He has a point. Throughout his entire career, most of his success as a producer has come through artists at their brand-new point: from JJ Fad to Miche’le, Snoop Dogg to Eminem, 50 Cent to Anderson .Paak. He has made hits with well-known artists, on occasion, like 2Pac’s “California Love,” Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” and Busta Rhymes’ “Break Ya Neck.”

One such occasion when he clashed with a well-known artist was when he worked with Rakim. The legendary Long Island MC signed with Aftermath in 2000, looking to record an album with Dr. Dre, according to Billboard. However, in 2003, before releasing an album, the “Microphone Fiend” rapper and Aftermath mutually parted ways due to creative differences.

