Zendaya honors ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud: ‘I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life’

The actress has appeared alongside Cloud on the popular MTV drama series since 2019.

Loading the player...

Zendaya is remembering the life of her co-star Angus Cloud after his tragic passing on Monday.

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Emmy-winning actress took to social media on Tuesday, the day after the news broke on TMZ of Cloud’s passing. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote in the post, which has more than 12 million likes.

She continued, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She said that while people use the expression “they could light up any room they entered,” Cloud was “the best at it.”

“I’d like to remember him that way,” she added. “For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.” She wrote that her heart is with his mother and family and asked people to be “kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Angus Cloud attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on Nov. 18, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Cloud is best known for playing Fezco on the hit HBO teen series “Euphoria,” which premiered in 2019. The show stars Zendaya in an Emmy Award-winning performance as the high school student Rue and follows her journey with addiction. The friendship between Fezco and Rue is a recurring theme in the series.

Cloud’s other “Euphoria” co-stars like Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira also took to Instagram with tributes to the late actor.

The news of Cloud’s passing first appeared on TMZ on Monday. His family shared an official statement with the outlet, saying, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!