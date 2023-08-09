Da Brat shares first photos of son True Legend alongside wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart

Just one month after giving birth to her first child with wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, Da Brat gives the public a peek into her world as a new mom.

Since giving birth to baby True Legend roughly a month ago, Da Brat has been in tears every day. Fortunately, they’re happy tears.

In an interview with People magazine, the rapper and new mom gave the public a first look at her newborn son and an update on how she’s been taking to motherhood alongside her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

Da Brat (left) and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, seen in April 2022 at an AMC Networks event in New York, recently shared pictures of their newborn son, True Legend. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I’m so grateful,” she said in a video by People, tearing up at the mere thought.

As Da Brat explained, she’s grateful because, at 49, it was a “miracle” to have had a safe and successful pregnancy. While she and baby are both doing well, Da Brat shared that she experienced minor discomfort while pregnant. Specifically, she developed carpel tunnel and swelling of her ankles and feet, though she said she was prepared.

“I didn’t really mind anything that happened because it was so worth it. Like look, this came out of my stomach,” she said. “Like I can’t believe that still.”

Harris-Dupart, who had three children prior to the marriage, said watching her wife be in awe of their new baby is her favorite part of the experience. “I love that part,” she said.

According to Da Brat, she and Harris-Dupart aren’t the only two smitten with True Legend. “Everybody who meets him loves him,” the reality TV star said. “They fall instantly in love.”

She added that many have called him “perfect,” so much so that the couple almost named him Perfect. However, after consulting with her mother and thinking about it further, they stuck with the plan to name him True Legend.

“Everybody I talked to, everybody I FaceTimed from my aunt, my mother, my sister or my friends… Everybody kept saying, ‘he’s perfect. He’s so perfect,’” Da Brat said.

Harris-Dupart said for her, the experience of witnessing her wife take on IVF to conceive for the first time has been very “fulfilling.”

“When I suggested that she be the one to carry, I knew the pregnancy itself was gonna be something she really appreciated. And I knew that the baby, she was gonna appreciate. But the level of appreciation is crazy,” she said.

Harris-Dupart explained that Da Brat is absolutely devoted to baby True Legend. She also noted that the two have been tag-teaming caring for their newborn and, no matter what, always end up changing his diapers together.

“We’re a unit; it’s just beautiful. It’s beautiful. I feel like he’s made us closer,” said Da Brat.

Although she’s not sleeping due to the newborn schedule, like many new moms, she considers it all worthwhile.

“It’s such an honor to be his mom,” she said. “He’s such a blessing.”