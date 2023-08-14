Drake shows off his haircare skills in a sweet moment with son Adonis

Taking a timeout during his It’s All a Blur Tour, Drake shared a heartwarming moment with 5-year-old son Adonis on Instagram.

Rapper by night, daddy all day. Amid his ongoing It’s All a Blur Tour, Drake set the mic down to showcase a sweet moment with his son, Adonis.

Last Friday, the award-winning rapper shared an intimate moment between father and son in an Instagram post. In the captured moment, Drake is seated behind the five-year-old, gently unbraiding his son’s golden curls.

Drake embraces his son, Adonis, in December during an NBA game in Toronto, Canada. On Friday, the rapper shared a photo of himself tending to Adonis’ hair. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Captioning the post with a quote from Allen Iverson, “Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy,” the Grammy-award-winning rapper received praise from fans and his colleagues in the industry in the comments.

“Like father, Like son,” wrote rapper Tyga, referring to the father-son duo’s matching braided hairstyles.

“Father of the year,” another user commented.

As many fans embraced Drake’s recent dad moment, fellow rapper Lil Yachty took the time to tease his good friend in the comments, per People.

“It’s no way [you’re] sitting here acting like [you’re] braiding his hair for the internet,” Yachty commented under the post, to which Drake jokingly replied: “I was unbraiding it b—…”

In 2020, the rapper surprised fans when he officially unveiled his son in a now-deleted Instagram post. The disclosure followed a messy feud between the Toronto rapper and Pusha T, who released a diss track in May 2018 entitled “The Story Of Adidon.” In the track, he called out Drake by rapping: “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home […] Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run.”

The lyrics further fueled ongoing tension between the rappers. A month after Pusha T’s explosive track, Drake addressed the rumors on his album “Scorpion,” in which he alluded to his son on various tracks, most memorably in the song “Emotionless.”

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid,” Drake raps in the song. “From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate. Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

In the years since introducing his son, Drake has given fans glimpses of his life as a dad in posts to his Instagram Stories. Similarly, Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, has shared snippets of their co-parenting dynamic on her social media. On Father’s Day, Brussaux shared a post of her and Adonis posing in front of a custom father-son painting inspired by one of the rapper’s album covers.

“Happy Father’s Day @champagnepapi,” Brussaux wrote. “So grateful for the amazing father you are to our son.”

Though many questioned the rapper’s decision to hide his son from the world for so long, Drake explained that it was for a reason.

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” the rapper said in an interview with Lil Wayne after going public about his parental status. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that.”

