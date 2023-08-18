Watch: Morgan Freeman is executive producer on new documentary about 761st Tank Battalion

Acclaimed longtime actor Morgan Freeman is bringing history buffs a brand new documentary about the "original Black Panthers" of World War II.

A new documentary is hitting The HISTORY Channel this weekend, and renowned longtime actor Morgan Freeman is bringing it to viewers.

“761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers,” which premieres Sunday night, dives into the story of the first Black tank unit to serve in combat during World War II.

Morgan Freeman enjoys American Film Institute’s “Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton” at Dolby Theatre in June 2017 in Hollywood. The acclaimed actor is executive producing “761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers,” which premieres Sunday night on HISTORY. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Executive producer Freeman and its director, Phil Bertelsen, had lots to say about the inspiration behind the project, why this story is significant and why it has taken so long for these pioneering soldiers to have their tale told.

