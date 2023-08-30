Kelly Rowland on Blue Ivy’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ performance: ‘I’m very proud’

The Destiny's Child singer opened up about Blue Ivy's performance, which has gone viral as her mother's tour continues to sell out around the globe.

Loading the player...

Kelly Rowland is feeling proud of Blue Ivy! The Destiny’s Child member recently opened up about Beyoncé’s daughter’s performance in the ongoing Renaissance World Tour, saying that she is “very proud” of the “Brown Skin Girl” singer.

Actress Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Fantasy Football” Premiere & Event at Paramount Studios, Sherry Lansing Theatre on Nov. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Paramount+)

In an interview with E! News, Rowland gushed about the 11-year-old Grammy winner’s viral performance this summer. “I’m very proud,” she told the outlet. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

As theGrio previously reported, Blue first joined her mother on tour when the show was in Paris earlier this year. Since then, her daughter has become a staple in her mother’s tour, appearing in the “Cuff It” singer’s latest stops included in her North American leg.

Blue comes out during “My Power,” the song from Beyoncé’s “The Lion King” inspired concept album, “The Gift.” She goes on to dance along with the background dancers during her Grammy Award-winning 2020 hit single, “Black Parade.”

As theGrio previously reported, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has been a record-breaking venture for the performer. Like the Grammy-winning album of the same name, the tour is a celebration of the Black and LGBTQ+ pioneers in dance, disco, and club music. According to Vibe, the tour has already broken a major record, becoming the highest-grossing tour for a Black female artist.

For more on the Renaissance World Tour, head to the official website.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!