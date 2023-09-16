5 things to watch this weekend

Films like "Elemental" and "Theater Camp" hit streaming services this weekend, along with shows like "The Other Black Girl" and "The Morning Show."

From twisty thrillers to addicting reality shows, TheGrio has five TV and film recommendations for you to watch this weekend.

The Other Black Girl

Everyone is talking about Hulu’s latest series, “The Other Black Girl.” Based on the bestselling novel from Zakiya Dalila Harris of the same name, the series follows Nella (Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant who finds herself exhausted at being the only Black girl at her company — until Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) comes around.

What follows is a thrilling and shocking take on race, misogyny and workplace dynamics, with levels of horror and high style flowing throughout. “The Other Black Girl” is available to stream now on Hulu.

The Morning Show

“The Morning Show” fans, rejoice! The popular Apple TV+ series is finally coming back for a third season. Based on the book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV” by Brian Stelter, the addicting series once again brings fans deep into the high-stakes world of daytime television.

While Desean Terry is curiously not involved in the third season, there is still plenty to sink your teeth into in the upcoming season, including the addition of “Miss Juneteenth” star Nicole Beharie. Karen Pittman also returns as Mia Jordan, a producer at the morning show. Check out the trailer for the series below:

Southern Charm

Bravo fans are in for a treat with the return of “Southern Charm.” The reality TV series returned for a ninth season this week, with the premiere episode available to stream now on Peacock. While the first seasons of “Southern Charm” were light on the representation front, Venita Aspen, a fabulous Black fashionista and influencer, has become a fan favorite on the series.

Aspen thankfully returns for her third season this time around, which by the looks of the trailer, will have no shortage of drama.

Elemental

Perfect for a family movie night, the latest Pixar hit “Elemental” has arrived to Disney+. The original film takes place in Element City, where “fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.” What follows is a heartwarming story, introducing viewers to “tough, quick-witted and fiery” Ember and “sappy, go-with-the-flow” Wade, who realize, despite being different elements, have more in common than they realize.

Check out the trailer for the film, currently streaming on Disney+, below:

Theater Camp

Our final recommendation is “Theater Camp,” the latest film to hit Hulu. The film, which echoes the works of Christopher Guest (“Best in Show,” “Waiting for Guffman”), takes place at a popular musical theater camp and casts some stars of the Broadway community like Ben Platt and Noah Galvin.

But we are recommending it to you for one specific reason: a hilarious performance from Ayo Edebiri. That’s right, the young actress, writer and comedian is seemingly everywhere this year starring in the hit teen film “Bottoms,” lending her voice to films like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and television series like “The Bear” and “Abbott Elementary,” the former of which recently earning her an Emmy nomination. Check out the trailer below:

