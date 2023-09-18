Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the Top 3 R&B artists to hit the scene in the 2000s?

We're showing love to artists who gave us great R&B music in the 2000s.

The R&B of the 1990s will forever have us in a chokehold. However, we can’t act like there weren’t artists in the 2000s who didn’t give us timeless music. Ciara had the catchy beats and the Michael Jackson moves. Keyshia Cole helped us make it through heartbreak, and Ne-Yo kept it classy with his smooth tracks and suave attire. Listen in as theGrio hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their favorite R&B artists to hit the scene in the 2000s.

