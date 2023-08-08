Russell Wilson gets his wish as Ciara announces fourth pregnancy

After years of teasing his wife for another baby, Russell Wilson and Ciara announce they are expecting another child.

Loading the player...

After literally proposing the idea to his wife Ciara, Russell Wilson is getting his wish of more children. As previously reported by theGrio, in 2022, the Denver Broncos quarterback got down on one knee to ask Ciara if they could have more kids while on the “Ellen” show.

“I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?” asked Wilson. “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more, at least.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Ciara revealed her husband’s wish — and no doubt, her own — has been answered. In a video shared on Instagram, the singer announced her fourth pregnancy with a black-and-white video showcasing the silhouette of her baby bump. Dancing to her latest song, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown, Ciara captioned the post with lyrics from the track.

“You look at me like that again. We make another kid… You, my heart, I’m your rib.”

This marks Ciara’s third pregnancy with Wilson, her husband of seven years. Adding to their family, the forthcoming child will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Win, 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, and 9-year-old son Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

However, pregnancy has never stopped Ciara’s grind. In 2020, the singer filmed a music video for her song “Rooted” just two days before giving birth to Win. According to an inside source, the polymath, who also co-founded the House of LR&C lifestyle brand with Wilson, is keeping the same energy during this pregnancy.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” an anonymous source told People magazine.

“She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,” they added.

“She loves being a mother, so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

Wilson has not been shy about his desire to have more children. In fact, in a video sharing their sleepless nights with then-baby Win, Russell teased the “Level Up” singer about growing their family.

“[We] need to have more of these little things,” said Wilson in the video before quickly getting cut off by his wife.

On Tuesday, Wilson proudly reposted Ciara’s pregnancy reveal on his social media, captioning the post:

“That’s just “How We Roll” 🎥: Daddy.”

As the Wilson family prepares for back-to-school and football season, Ciara shared that the summer months are memorable for their family.

“Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments,” she said, per People. “Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn’t in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.