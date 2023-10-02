Grandmomma Tina Knowles raves over Blue Ivy’s makeup skills

As the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour came to an end, Tina Knowles revealed another one of Blue Ivy’s hidden talents

Is there anything Blue Ivy can’t do? From dancing on stage in front of millions of people, including Vice President Kamala Harris and the Obamas, to makeup artistry, Blue Ivy is proving herself a true renaissance woman with a Rolodex of skills at just 11 years old.

Blue Ivy Carter (left) and her mother, Beyoncé, perform onstage during the Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta on Aug. 11. Blue Ivy is getting raves from her grandmother Tina Knowles and others for her makeup skills. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

This weekend, Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Knowles, revealed one of Blue Ivy’s many talents on Instagram: makeup.

“Hi! I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Knowles said in the video showing off Blue Ivy’s latest creation. “She just did my makeup. She’s been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it.”

As she admired her makeup look in the mirror, Knowles also revealed that her granddaughter pushed her out of her comfort zone with a glitter eyeshadow, which she believed she may be “a tad bit old for.” Though Blue Ivy, who appears to be filming the video, interrupted Knowles to deny these claims, her grandmother went on to ask her followers for their opinions.

Like a proud grandmother, the 69-year-old continued to applaud Blue Ivy’s many talents in the post’s caption.

“Blue IV Carter never ceases to amaze me,” she wrote. “She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano, and the list goes on! She reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!”

The budding makeup artist even received a stamp of approval from her mom’s Renaissance tour makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, who commented, ‘“Blue is magical with the makeup brushes!!!! 😍😍😍.”

This summer, Beyoncé fans and concert attendees were introduced to Blue Ivy’s dancing skills as she made appearances throughout the Renaissance World Tour. Since her first on-stage appearance during the tour’s Paris stop in May, social media has watched Blue Ivy’s confidence in performing on stage blossom. As crowds across the world became enthralled with Blue Ivy’s dance break during Beyoncé’s performance of “My Power,” it seems that the tour’s dancers also grew an affinity for the young star.

Fellow dancer Jonte’ Moaning commented under Knowles’ post about Blue Ivy’s makeup artistry, saying “I want [Blue] to do mines today for the last show! After all we been through.”

Honey Gonzales, known as “Honey Balenciaga,” echoed Moaning’s statements, saying, “Blue knows what she’s doing💅🏼.”

As fans prepare for the Renaissance World Tour film, set to release on Dec. 1, we can’t wait to see what else is in store for Blue Ivy Carter.

