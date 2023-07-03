Jodie Turner-Smith joins ‘Tron 3’

Turner-Smith, the British ex-model and "Queen & Slim" actress, joins Evan Peters, Jared Leto and Greta Lee in the highly anticipated third film in the "Tron" franchise.

British beauty Jodie Turner-Smith is joining the “Tron” universe.

The highly anticipated third film in the popular science fiction franchise is on the way, and the former model-slash-“Queen & Slim” actress is officially joining the cast, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit in May in New York City. The British model-turned-actress has joined the cast of the third “Tron” film, according to reports. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design)

Details remain under wraps for the upcoming action-adventure, including who Turner-Smith is playing. She will be joined, however, by Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”) and veteran actor Jared Leto, whose company, Paradox, will co-produce.

The film is set to begin production this August in Vancouver.

The first “Tron,” starring Jeff Bridges, premiered in 1982, with its sequel, “Tron: Legacy” hitting theaters in 2010. While the first two films were set inside computers and games, the new film, titled “Tron: Ares,” will “focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tron: Ares” is just one of many upcoming roles for the “Anne Boleyn” actress. As theGrio previously reported, Turner-Smith is set to appear in the upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series, “The Acolyte,” alongside Amandla Stenberg. The mystery-thriller “will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era,” per Variety.

Turner-Smith, who is married to Canadian actor and “Fatal Attraction” star Joshua Jackson, also is set to appear in “Bad Monkey,” Deadline reports, the upcoming Apple TV+ series based on the novel of the same name.

