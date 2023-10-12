Offset goes ‘above and beyond’ for Cardi B’s 31st birthday

Cardi B gave followers a glimpse of husband Offset’s extravagant birthday gifts in a recent Instagram post.

This week, Cardi B celebrated her 31st birthday, and amidst the outpour of love that the rapper received, her husband Offset’s birthday gift stood out. In a recent Instagram post, Cardi showcased her husband’s extravagant present. Sharing how Offset was rushing her downstairs to enjoy her birthday meal, the “Up” rapper documented the candles and pink rose petals covering the staircase, leading to an even grander surprise.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

“Ahhh… So this is why you was rushing me to go downstairs and eat?,” she said in the video. “Wow, oh my God. This n***a, I swear to God! Wow. I love you, thank you. Seems like it’s gonna be his birthday … I love you, I love you, thank you so much. I’ll bite you b—–s for this man!” she added.

At the bottom of the stairs, the camera panned to a room filled with more flowers, candles, and balloons, which spelled out “Happy Birthday.” At the center of the room was a heart-shaped floral arrangement with “Cardi B” in the center. The birthday girl continued to profess her love for her husband in the caption:

“Thank you soo much babe,” she wrote. “You always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Since marrying in 2017, the couple has come a long way. In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from the Migos rapper following an alleged cheating scandal. However, three years later, the couple are not only reconciled but frequent collaborators, most recently on Offset’s single, “Jealousy.” The rappers also work together to raise their 5-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, and 2-year-old son, Wave Set, along with Offset’s children from previous relationships, Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Kalea Marie, 8. Just as Cardi isn’t shy about declaring her love for her husband, Offset publicly shares his admiration for his wife’s career.

“I feel like [Cardi B] is a special gem. She can connect to people in a different way than anybody else,” said Offset in an interview. “She put the work in; people be trying to play with Wifey. [She] works her a** off, but the thing is she touches people in a different way.”

Offset has long been known to make grand romantic gestures for his wife. In honor of the couple’s wedding anniversary, the Migos rapper filled their home with bouquets of pink flower arrangements. Though the rapper continues to give his wife luxurious gifts, including brand-new additions to her growing Hermès Birkin bag collection, Cardi B shared her appreciation for the little things.

“MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into,” Cardi B wrote in a caption about Offset. “From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you are into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall.”

