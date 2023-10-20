Whoopi Goldberg says 1993 Oscars red carpet dress backlash ‘hurt’ her

At the 1993 Oscars, Goldberg wore a lime green and dark purple jumpsuit similar to the one she wore as Queen Constantina in the TV rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."

Whoopi Goldberg still remembers the moment that permanently altered her idea of fashion.

According to People, while speaking with Page Six Style at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars event on Tuesday, where she received the American Icon Award, Goldberg reflected on how the criticism surrounding her red carpet gown at the 1993 Academy Awards made her feel.

“It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie. It hurt my feelings,” Goldberg said. “It kept me from dressing up for a very long time. You have to remember, in those days, they would say things, and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?'”

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in March 2018 in Hollywood, California. Goldberg recently opened up about the “hurt” feelings she experienced following backlash over the gown she wore at the 1993 Oscars ceremony. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

At the time, Goldberg wore a bold color combination to the Oscars, a lime green and dark purple jumpsuit. The top of her attire contained a bolero-style jacket, while the bottom half of her ensemble had a skirt in addition to the pantsuit. Her heels and chandelier earrings accented the design’s green and purple theme as she stood for photos on the red carpet.

Goldberg stated that critics’ reactions to her outfit choice — similar to the one she wore as Queen Constantina in the 1997 TV rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — damaged her confidence.

“The View” co-host star explained that Lucille Ball’s character on the 1950’s sitcom “I Love Lucy” inspired her bold Oscars look, noting that the pioneering TV show’s lead character always wore “great ensembles.”

Despite the negative feedback, Goldberg stated she would “absolutely” wear the gown again if given the chance.

Goldberg has never been shy about displaying her eccentric fashion sense. And she no longer gets upset over what others say about what she keeps in her closet.

During a May 2020 episode of “The View,” she shared her honest opinion with critics bothered over her decision to wear a buffalo plaid jacket one too many times.

“Look at me. Do I care?” Goldberg questioned, People reported. “No. ‘Cause I’m comfortable in this bad boy!”

