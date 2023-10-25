Nicki Minaj postpones album release to December

"Pink Friday 2," Minaj's first album in over five years, will drop on Dec. 8, Minaj's 41st birthday.

Nicki Minaj fans will wait a little longer for a new album. The superstar rapper announced that she’s postponing the release of her new album to December.

Minaj announced that “Pink Friday 2” will now drop on Dec. 8, according to Billboard. This is the third time Minaj has changed the album’s release date. “Pink Friday 2,” a sequel to Minaj’s 2010 debut album, was initially slated for an Oct. 20 release, but it moved to Nov. 17.

This time around, Minaj is changing the date so that it won’t coincide with longtime mentor and collaborator Lil Wayne, who is dropping a sequel album of his own on Nov. 17. Wayne and rapper 2 Chainz are releasing their second duet album, “Welcome 2 Collegrove.”

Nicki Minaj. (Photo provided by MTV.)

Minaj picked Dec. 8 as the album’s new release because it is her 41st birthday. She calls the album “the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far.” She continued, saying that the release would be a “very special day to me and to the Barbz.”

In addition to the new album release date, Minaj also announced a new Pink Friday 2 fragrance that will be available. The scent will drop on Dec. 13 via Amazon and Dec. 26 at J.C. Penney.

“Pink Friday 2” is Minaj’s first album in over five years. Her last album, “Queen,” dropped in 2018 and featured the platinum-certified single “Chun-Li.” She stated that writer’s block contributed to the long hiatus between albums, as well as her trepidation to write “freaky” lyrics during her pregnancy.

While Minaj has not disclosed a tracklist for “Pink Friday 2,” she has released two singles ahead of the album. “Super Freaky Girl” dropped in 2022 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She premiered her latest single, “Last Time I Saw You,” during a 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performance. She also premiered a sneak peek of an untitled song that’s believed to be on the album.

