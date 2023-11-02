Dr. Wendy Osefo on ‘RHOP’ Season 8, ‘malicious attacks’ on her family and ’embracing the journey’

Osefo, a "Real Housewives of Potomac" star, is back for her fourth season, and she shared what we can expect this year on the reality show favorite.

With four years on the reality show scene, Dr. Wendy Osefo is officially a longstanding “Real Housewife.” TheGrio recently caught up with “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star, who broke down how she feels with so much time put into her Bravo experience, what fans can look forward to this season and how the platform has impacted her career.

“I remember when I was a newbie, and to say that I have completed my fourth season on this show is insane,” Osefo said, calling it “wild” that she has been on the franchise series for half as long as it has been on the air.

Dr. Wendy Osefo talked with theGrio about her experience on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and what viewers can expect next. She joined the Bravo series in 2020’s explosive Season Five. (Photo: Jai Lennard/Bravo)

Osefo joined the series in 2020’s explosive Season Five, which featured the infamous fight between cast members Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels. In the seasons that have followed, fans have watched Osefo grow her family, deal with personal health struggles and mark major career milestones.

More awaits viewers when “The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns with a supersized premiere on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the following day on Peacock.

As to what sets Season Eight apart from years past, Osefo tells us there are “different pockets” of issues.

“This season, you guys are going to have to pay attention because there are different things are going on, and it doesn’t just hinge on one person,” she explained. “It continues to move throughout the whole time. We are flowing this season!”

Osefo also spilled some tea on the new “RHOP” housewife, Nneka Ihim, who, as the trailer teases, she did not necessarily get along with completely during their episodes’ filming.

“I feel as though you can come into the group, and we welcome you, but sometimes people come into the group, and they have an agenda,” she detailed. “For some people, their agenda is that they are coming directly for you, and they’re gunning for you. You guys will see that play out throughout the season.”

While Osefo adds that she “knows what she signed up for,” she teases “malicious attacks” on her family — particularly her mother — by Ihim: “The way that she is just maligned this season is absolutely heartbreaking.”

While drama always comes with “Real Housewives,” Osefo still calls her experience on the series “amazing.”

“I know I’ve had some of my highest highs on the show … I’ve had some of my lowest lows on the show, but through it all, I feel I have grown as an individual,” she shared. “I feel like just seeing the person who I was when I am onto the show and just how I have grown as an entrepreneur, as a mother as a wife … I sometimes look back on it and I marvel. I am just like, ‘Oh my goodness!'”

“I am really taking stock in the journey,” Osefo added, “and embracing the journey.”

