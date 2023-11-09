Brandy to release her first Christmas album

"Christmas with Brandy" featuring a mixture of new material and classic Christmas covers, drops on Nov. 10.

Brandy is heading into the holiday season in high gear. She is releasing her first Christmas album, “Christmas with Brandy,” this Friday, ahead of her upcoming Christmas film on Netflix.

“Christmas with Brandy” will be a mixture of Brandy performing new versions of holiday classics with a handful of original tunes. The Grammy Award-winning singer will lend her distinct vocals to songs like Stevie Wonder’s 1967 classic, “Someday at Christmas.” She also tackles staples like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells.”

In addition to covering tried-and-true holiday classics, Brandy provides fans with new Christmas material that captures a vast array of emotions and atmospheres. On “Feels Different,” Brandy navigates a break-up during the holiday season. “Christmas Party for Two,” the album’s lead single, finds Brandy preparing for a sexy holiday rendezvous, as heard with lyrics like, “help me undress, oh yes, I’ll be your present just give me your presence.”

One of the album’s biggest highlights is “Christmas Gift.” On this track, Brandy shares vocals with her daughter, Sy’Rai. “Christmas with Brandy” marks the singer’s first album since her critically acclaimed 2020 project, “B7,” which included the single “Love Again,” earning a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance.

Less than a week after the release of “Christmas with Brandy,” the “Have You Ever” singer will star in a new holiday film, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” Brandy plays Jackie, who hosts her college friend Charlotte (Heather Graham) and her family just days before Christmas. While Jackie seems jovial on the outside, she reveals to Heather that her charmed life isn’t as carefree as it seems.

“Best. Christmas. Ever!” premieres on Nov. 16 on Netflix.

“Christmas with Brandy” tracklist:

“Feels Different” “Somebody’s Waiting” “Christmas Party for Two” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” “Santa Baby” “Christmas Gift,” featuring Sy’Rai. “Shine Out Your Light” “The Christmas Song” “Someday at Christmas” “Jingle Bells” “Deck the Halls”

