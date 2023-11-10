Black Hollywood reacts to SAG-AFTRA deal

Hollywood stars including Quinta Brunson, Octavia Spencer and Kerry Washington took to social media to celebrate the tentative deal between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. As theGrio previously reported, the union landed a bargain late Wednesday that addressed all of the concerns brought up throughout Hollywood’s historic double strike this summer.

After 118 days, the determined actors union will resume working, and Black Hollywood has taken to social media to celebrate its historic win.

Quinta Brunson posted about the end of the SAG-AFTRA that actors are “very back.” Above, the “Abbott Elementary” star attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward gala in October 2022 in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women in Film)

The tentative agreement that the union itself describes as having “extraordinary scope” contains “‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI,” per SAG-AFTRA’s official announcement.

Quinta Brunson, star and creator of “Abbott Elementary,” also took to social media to note the protest’s end, simply writing, “Oh, we’re very back.” Brunson, a member of both the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, has been very vocal in her support for the unions and fair compensation in the workplace.

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer wrote in an Instagram post: “Ready to work now that the strike is over! Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days.”

Actress Kerry Washington, who was also very supportive of SAG-AFTRA’s efforts online and at the picket line, thanked the union negotiating committee, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, everyone who supported the union, including other unions, and AMPTP for returning to the table.

“What a THRILL to be able to get back to work,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “Sending out so much love and gratitude.”

Yvette Nicole Brown shared a post on her social media thanking SAG-AFTRA leadership, strike captains and supporters who fought for the deal for over 100 days.

“Still processing the joy of this moment — one that I was starting to think would NEVER come,” the “Community” star wrote in her Instagram post. “I had been in those strike streets since the writers were fighting for their fair share. It was starting to feel like forever.”

