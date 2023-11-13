Drake to return to the road in 2024 with J. Cole

A month after announcing that he would take a health-related hiatus, Drake announces a new 22-show trek, "It's All a Blur Tour: Big As the What?" featuring J. Cole.

So much for Drake taking a break. The superstar will go back on tour in early 2024, with J. Cole joining him.

On Monday, Drake announced via Instagram that he will embark on the “It’s All a Blur Tour: Big As the What?,” with J. Cole supporting on most of the dates. The five-time Grammy Award-winner will perform 22 shows, with the tour starting Jan. 18, 2024, in Denver, and ending March 27, 2024. The trek will also stop in cities, including Nashville, Oklahoma City, Columbus, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

The tour announcement comes just over a month after Drake declared he would take a break from music to address some health concerns. Drake spoke about the hiatus on the SiriusXM show “Table for One.” “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” Drake said. “I need to get right. I have a lot of other things to focus on.”

Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s “Till Death Do Us Part” rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

J. Cole will perform with Drake on all but the final four dates of the tour. The two collaborated on “First Person Shooter,” a track from Drake’s latest album, “For All the Dogs.” “First Person Shooter” became Drake’s 13th No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and J. Cole’s first chart-topper of his career.

A Cash App pre-sale for tour tickets will be available at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday. General tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

The forthcoming tour follows Drake’s most recent outing, “It’s All a Blur,” featuring rapper 21 Savage. The two were promoting their 2022 collaborative album, “Her Loss,” which ran from July 5 to Oct. 7, hitting venues in New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto and more.

On Friday, “Her Loss” earned Drake and 21 Savage three 2024 Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album. Their single “Rich Flex” received nods for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

“It’s All a Blur Tour: Big As the What?” tour dates:

Jan. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jan. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

March 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

March 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (without J. Cole)

March 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (without J. Cole)

March 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (without J. Cole)

March 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC (without J. Cole)

