Meet People magazine’s sexiest Black male athletes

From Stephen Curry to Jayson Tatum to Jimmy Butler, these men have been crowned the sexiest men in sports.

In honor of People magazine’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, which features Jamie Foxx, Usher, and Lenny Kravitz, the publication has shared its top picks for the sexiest men in sports. From dazzling touchdowns to courtside charisma, these 21 athletes aren’t just scoring points in the game – they’re setting hearts ablaze. Amongst the list of athletically and genetically gifted men were a number of Black athletes, including Simone Biles’ new husband, Jonathan Owens.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This week, the Olympic gold medalist shared her reaction to her husband’s ranking on social media.

“Easy people…he’s mine,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story, per People magazine. “But he is sexy!!!!!”

Owens, who currently plays for the Green Bay Packers, is one of the six Black athletes on People’s 2023 Sexiest Men in Sports list. Some of the other men featured this year are:

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe of Team World celebrates match point against Hubert Hurkacz of Team Europe during day two of the Laver Cup at Rogers Arena on Sept. 23, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe is known for his determination on the court. This year, Tiafoe continued to reach new heights in his career as he became the third Black man to rank in the tennis top tens during the Stuttgart Open tournament.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on Nov. 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In addition to winning NBA championships and MVP titles, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is well known as a family man. Throughout his career, Curry has proudly shown off his three kids, whom he shares with wife Ayesha Curry. Earlier this year, the All-Star Game MVP released a documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” telling the story of his rise to fame.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at TD Garden on November 11, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Father and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum works to find a balance between life as a parent and an athlete. While Tatum reports building a bond with his son over sports, the Celtics’ forward uses his platform as an athlete to advocate for racial injustice and speak on current events.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 9, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Known for his impressive court stats and frequent hairstyling stunts, Jimmy Butler’s athleticism and unapologetic forms of self-expression have captivated the hearts of many. Whether he’s trying a new ‘do, nail color or making music, Butler’s creativity knows no bounds.

“You never know how I’m going to wake up,” said Butler, as previously reported by theGrio. “This is how I feel today. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the field during a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After being traded by the Red Sox just moments before the pandemic struck, Mookie Betts’ resilience and dedication to sport play a notable part of his success story. Today, the major league baseball star plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And when he’s not on the field, Betts can be found playing with the Professional Bowlers Association, according to People magazine.

“I think all the circumstances allowed me to have closure a little easier,” said Betts on his career journey, per theGrio. “[…] That’s part of life. So it’s OK. Turned out to kind of be a blessing. And, like I said, I’m super happy.”

Lewis Hamilton

Second-placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks in a press conference after the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion and the first and only Black driver to compete in Formula One (F1) races. Despite his impressive track record, Hamilton has faced public discrimination and stood firm on condemning the “Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile” (FIA) and Formula 1 for their racist language and policies.

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life,” tweeted Hamilton as previously reported by theGrio. “There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

