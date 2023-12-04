Kendrick Lamar buys luxury $8.6 million Brooklyn penthouse

Widely considered the king of L.A., Kendrick Lamar just pulled up on the Big Apple with a new Brooklyn address.

After he was spotted touring real estate in New York City this summer, the Los Angeles-based rapper has just purchased a luxury three-story penthouse near the Brooklyn Heights waterfront to the tune of $8.6 million, according to The New York Times.

A Brooklyn penthouse is the latest addition to the real estate portfolio of Kendrick Lamar, shown above in 2017 at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “King Kunta” rapper will be taking up residence in the Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park, a luxury condominium building. His 3,140-square-foot duplex boasts 18-foot ceilings, walls of windows, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a private rooftop that overlooks the East River, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and lower Manhattan.

The building’s amenities abound. According to the New York Post, Lamar will have access to a doorman, a concierge, multiple gyms, a meditation studio, a children’s playroom, a pet wash, bike storage, and the true luxury of it all: on-site parking.

The unit, which was initially listed at $8.9 million, per the Times, is the latest addition to the rapper’s growing luxury real estate portfolio. Until now, Lamar has been based solely in California with his fiancée (and high school sweetheart), Whitney Alford, and their young son and daughter. In the Golden State, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper reportedly owns a $16 million mansion in Bel-Air, a $9.7 million home on Manhattan Beach, a $2.65 million investment property in Calabasas, and a four-bedroom home in Eastvale.

As some fans may recall, this recent purchase comes roughly a decade after Lamar raised eyebrows and threw the hip-hop world into a tizzy when, in addition to being crowned the king of his native Compton, he claimed he was also the king of New York in a verse on Big Sean’s “Control.”

“I’m Makaveli’s offspring, I’m the King of New York

“King of the Coast; one hand, I juggle ’em both,” he rapped.

When he finally addressed the backlash in an interview with Power 106, he said he didn’t know there would be “so much speculation.”

He added, “I think it’s a case of maybe I should dumb down my lyrics just a little bit. The irony of that line is that the people who actually understood it and got it were the actual kings of New York.”

Lamar said ultimately his lyrics expressed hopes that he would leave a mark not just like his predecessors in L.A. but like heavyweights throughout the genre. Recalling that moment 10 years later, after the ink has dried on his first piece of Big Apple real estate, it feels as if Lamar spoke the moment into existence, albeit inadvertently.

Time will only tell if K. Dot can adjust to the demands of a bicoastal rapper. For now, we’ll have to take him for his word and trust he can “juggle ‘em both!”

