Donald Glover stars in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ trailer

A new “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” is on the way. The trailer for Donald Glover’s highly anticipated reimagining of the 2005 film, set to debut in February 2024 on Prime Video, just premiered on the streamer.

The new version of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” comes from Francesca Sloane and Glover, with the “Atlanta” actor starring alongside Maya Erskine. Per the official description, “Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.”

Donald Glover attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 6, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone,” the synopsis continues. “Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

The trailer wastes no time diving right into the action, kicking off with what appears to be one of the two lead’s first meetings. Glover asks in the clip, “Is this your first time in New York,” to which Erskine responds, “Should we be asking each other that?” She then asks, “Have you ever killed anyone?”

“No, no…not really,” Glover cryptically responds. Set to “(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story,” the trailer teases action-packed sequences, dozens of star-studded cameos and, of course, undeniable tension between the two leads.

The series includes various guest roles, including Emmy Award winner Michaela Coel.

Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura also appear.

All eight episodes of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” will drop Feb. 2, 2024, on Prime Video.

