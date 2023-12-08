Gift like theGrio: 11 Black-owned gifts to cultivate self-care

It has been a year — and considering just how widespread strife and stress have been as of late, it’s probably a safe bet that many have self-care on their minds right about now.

A holistic approach to caring for the mind, body, and spirit, self-care is a vital tool for managing the human condition. It’s also a great way to power down and reset at the end of a busy year marked by global conflict, inflation, and more. In tandem with the rise in awareness around mental health and a widespread push toward wellness over the last decade, there has been an increase in the number of Black-owned brands and Black gurus in the wellness space.

Spanning yoga, aromatherapy, CBD-infused products, mindfulness journals, mediation tools and beyond, there is a steadily growing market of Black-owned offerings. However, Black folks in the wellness and self-care sectors are still a significant minority, making their products, practices, and services that much more special.

If your holiday gift list contains any zen gurus — or simply anyone who could benefit from a good “woosah” ( even yourself!) — look no further than the list below. TheGrio has gathered 11 of our favorite self-care gifts from Black-owned brands.

For that last nerve

Scented soy candle by Cultured Simplicity. (Photo credit: Cultured Simplicity)

Whether it’s their kids, their spouse, their job, or all of the above, something or someone always seems to be working their last nerve. You know they could benefit from a quick laugh and a relaxing moment of aromatherapy; gift them a candle with a funny theme and a great scent to inspire some chill.

“Light When Your Patience Is Thinner Than Your Last Weave” scented candle

$20

For clearing the air

Purify Aroma Diffuser by Mila Eve Essentials. (Photo credit: Mila Eve Essentials)

Essential oils can boost your mood, help you relax, put you to sleep, and purify the air you breathe. For anyone on your list looking for a more passive approach to their self-care, help them streamline the process with a diffuser — and throw in a set of essential oils to get them started.

Purify Aroma Diffuser

$50

For a calming cup

Green + mint tea included in the Perfect Holiday Bundle by Aesthete Tea. (Photo credit: Aesthete Tea)

Tea is a self-care multi-tasker. The right brew can pick up your energy, lull you to sleep, soothe your stomach, calm anxiety, kickstart an appetite, improve gut health, fight illness, ease disease symptoms, and more. It’s also a thoughtful wellness gift for anyone you know who might enjoy a hot cup every now and then.

The Perfect Holiday Gift bundle

$29

For some quality rest

The Nap Ministry’s Rest Deck. (Photo credit: Chronicle Books)

Despite rest being essential for everyone, there are still so many of us who need the reminder. For anyone on your list who needs to lie down somewhere or feel empowered to do so, consider gifting them The Nap Ministry’s Rest Deck, a set of 50 affirmation cards encouraging imagination, care, and, above all else, rest.

The Nap Ministry’s Rest Deck: 50 Practices to Resist Grind Culture

Currently on sale for $18.55

For Black women

“Take Care: The Black Women’s Guide to Wellness” by Chlöe Pierre. (Photo credit: Mobius)

Black women make the world go around. And yet, at the same time, they are routinely the most burned out, overworked, and underappreciated. For any Black women on your gift list this year who need an expert reminder to take care of themselves, give them a copy of “Take Care: The Black Women’s Guide to Wellness.”

“Take Care: The Black Women’s Guide to Wellness”

$25.10

For some reflection

“Better Every Day” journal by Inside Then Out. (Photo credit: Inside Then Out)

Many begin self-care journeys because they want to better themselves in some way. Give any aspiring folks on your list a leg up on their goals with the “Better Every Day” journal by Inside Then Out, which includes 365 prompts for self-love, reflection, and growth.

“Better Every Day” journal

$39.95

For the bath

Mini Self-Care Kit by Homebody. (Photo credit: Ulta)

A hot bath at the end of a long, cold winter’s day is often just what the doctor orders. Throw in a splash of CBD, adaptogens, superfruits, herbs, and essential oils, and you’ll have a recipe fit to cure anything from sore muscles to a bad day. If you’re shopping for anyone in need of a good soak, gift them the Mini Self-Care Kit by Homebody, which comes with a variety of soaks for the ultimate chill factor.

Mini Self-Care Kit

$56

For a flawless skincare routine

Everything to Love bundle by Loved 01 by John Legend. (Photo credit: Loved 01)

In case anyone on your list is in need of quality, gender-neutral skincare that covers them from head to toe, look no further than John Legend’s Loved 01 line. The Everything to Love bundle comes with, well, everything the collection has to offer, including face and body wash, moisturizer, oil, and more.

Everything to Love bundle

Currently on sale for $99

For balance

The Wellness Collection by Peak + Valley. (Photo credit: Peak + Valley)

They say we are what we eat. Help someone in your life improve what they put in so they can better leverage what they put out with a set of herbal supplements like the Wellness Collection by Peak + Valley. The collection comes with three different supplements targeting stress, brain function, and the skin.

Wellness Collection

$103.97

For growth

(Photo credit: Grounded)

A little greenery can go a long way. Invite some nature into the living spaces of anyone who may need it most with a gift card to Grounded, an online plant store that believes in the healing power of plants. As a bonus, Grounded also offers a plant-matching quiz so potential green thumbs are paired with plants they have the best chance at maintaining!

Grounded gift card

Prices vary

For movement

(Photo credit: Adobe stock)

Moving the body regularly is one of the best ways to keep it well. Moving the body with intention, like through a yoga practice, is an optimal way to keep the mind, body, and spirit well. Encourage anyone in your life to get moving with a subscription to The Underbelly, a virtual yoga practice by Jasmin Stanley that also encourages body positivity.

The Underbelly subscription

$19.99 monthly or $180.00 annually

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

