Gift like theGrio: Slay the season with the gift of Black-owned beauty

Deck the halls with glam and glitter, fa-la-la-la-la! We all have at least one person in our lives who always shows up with a flawlessly beat face and intricate eyeshadow looks, no matter the occasion. The one who always knows the latest tea on the beauty streets and can navigate the aisles of Sephora or Ulta Beauty with their eyes closed. Whether shopping for a makeup maven, unofficial skincare specialist, or overall beauty aficionado, take a sleigh ride through the beauty aisle and give them gifts that match their fabulous style.

Fashion Fair’s Iconic Gift Set

(Photo: Fashion Fair)

Legacy Black-owned beauty brand Fashion Fair reimagined its iconic lipstick shades to create a gift set fit for both older and younger generations. Its “Iconic gift set” offers three satin lipsticks in pink, red and berry shades, designed to complement all complexions.

Shop Fashion Fair’s gift set and other products online and at Macy’s and Sephora.

Topicals

(Photo: Topicals)

With a mission to transform the way users feel about their skin through effective products, Topicals is the perfect addition to anyone’s beauty routine. With options to combat hyperpigmentation, dark under-eye circles or dry skin, this Black woman-owned brand creates products that enhance not only a beauty routine but also self-esteem.

Click here to explore their holiday bundles; you can also find Topicals at Sephora.

Ami Colé

(Photo: Ami Colé)

Helping users unlock “the kind of excellence that’s rich, deep, and endless […] and can’t be boxed in,” Ami Colé offers clean beauty products that put women of color at the forefront. This Allure Best of Beauty award-winning brand creates makeup for melanin-rich skin in a variety of flexible and intuitive shades with ingredients directly from Senegal. From eyeshadow to blush to their viral lip oil, Ami Colé has a variety of gift sets perfect for both “no-makeup” makeup and full glam.

Bonus: At the time of this article’s publication, the brand offers 15% off select gift sets with the code “BUNDLEUP15.”

Recommended Stories

LYS Beauty sets

(Photo: LYS Beauty)

One thing every makeup maven needs is a good brush set. LYS Beauty’s “Complete Confidence” rhinestone brush set adds luxury to the everyday makeup routine. The five-piece brush kit comes with a foundation, powder, concealer, crease-blending and eyeshadow brush and is currently on sale for $42.

Click here to explore all of LYS Beauty’s holiday gift sets.

Nuebiome

(Photo: Nuebiome)

Skincare is the first step in anyone’s beauty routine, and the brand Nuebiome caters to the skin through naturally derived ingredients and science-backed products. The brand’s founder, Ricardo Gray, a former nurse anesthetist, uses his medical background and passion for skincare to create unique, high-end skincare products.

Shop Neubiome at nuebiome.com

Bonus: At the time of this article’s publication, the brand offers 25% off with the code “MERRY25” at checkout.

Range Beauty

(Photo: Range Beauty)

Merging makeup and skincare, Range Beauty creates products that cater to melanin-rich, acne and eczema-prone skin. Through their National Eczema Association-abiding ingredients and soothing formulas, users needn’t fear skin flare-ups when using Range Beauty.

Explore the brand through their gift sets at rangebeauty.com.

Bread Beauty Supply

(Photo: Bread Beauty Supply)

The ideal beauty routine goes from head to toe, so help nourish their crown with the gift of hair products. Bread Beauty Supply is a Black-owned haircare brand working to make wash day fun again. With easy-to-use products suitable for all hair types (yes, that includes curls, coils, and all textures in between), this Black woman-owned brand offers sets that simplify haircare and will leave tresses feeling beautiful and nourished.

Visit breadbeautysupply.com to shop.

Ooli

(Photo: Ooli)

For the loc’d up beauties in your life, Ooli is a unisex, sustainably developed haircare brand formulated specifically for locs. Describing itself as a one-stop shop for locs, the brand’s gift sets will “keep their crown of glory refreshed and on point” regardless of whether their locs are short, long, coiffed or curled.

Shop the Ooli holiday bundles here.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.



Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.