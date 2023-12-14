Eddie Murphy returns in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ trailer

“Beverly Hills Cop” is back! The fourth film in the series, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” drops next summer on Netflix, and the streamer just released the first trailer for the action-packed project.

(Left to right) Bria Murphy as Officer Renee Minnick and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” (Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix ©2023)

Murphy reprises his beloved role of Detective Axel Foley in the upcoming film, once again “back on the beat” in Beverly Hills. Per the official synopsis, the film kicks off after his daughter’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened. She and Foley “team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

“I almost admire you,” Kevin Bacon’s character says to Foley at the top of the trailer. “Still on these streets, running and gunning … I am just amazed it doesn’t get to you.”

As theGrio previously reported, the fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” film was first announced in 2019. The first “Beverly Hills Cop” movie debuted in 1984, with the second installment hitting theaters in 1987 and the third in 1994. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Netflix’s Tudum, “Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is yet another project from Murphy, who just starred in the holiday film “Candy Cane Lane” on Prime Video opposite Tracee Ellis Ross. The production reunited Murphy with his “Boomerang” director and collaborator, Reginald Hudlin.

Murphy also just received the Icon Award at this year’s TheGrio Awards.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” will debut in summer 2024 on Netflix.

