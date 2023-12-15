Chargers-Raiders game makes history with NFL’s 1st all-Black officiating crew and 3 women

For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew worked a game, on the field and in the replay booth — as did three women.

Dec 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew worked the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — on the field and in the replay booth.

NFL officials pose for a group picture before the Las Vegas Raiders played against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday in Las Vegas. (Photo: Jeff Lewis/AP)

Also for the first time, three women worked the game Thursday night, one on the field and two in the booth. Maia Chaka was the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert, who began as an NFL official in 2010, was the referee.

Las Vegas won 63-21.

