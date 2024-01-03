Jordan Peele says his next film could be his ‘favorite’

Jordan Peele’s next film may come sooner than you think. The acclaimed filmmaker recently opened up about his next project, saying that it could be his “favorite” film of his if he “makes it right.”

The creator behind modern classics like “Get Out” and “Nope” recently appeared on Conan O’Brien’s “Need a Friend” podcast and opened up about his upcoming fourth film with Universal Pictures, per Variety. “This has been…obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be,” Peele explained on the episode.

Jordan Peele attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.” As theGrio previously reported, the news of the director’s fourth film was first announced last year.

The still-untitled fourth film was set for a Christmas Day 2024 release, but as Variety reports, it’s delayed due to the double strike in Hollywood in the summer of 2023. His latest effort, 2022’s “Nope” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, was a massive box-office success for Peele, earning $44 million in its first weekend, as theGrio previously reported.

Entertainment

Speaking to the power of movie theaters and making films for audiences to engage in together, Peele said last year, “I love a rapt audience. I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

