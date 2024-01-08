We’re now accepting nominations for theGrio Heroes 2024!

There’s an expression that goes, “Not all heroes wear capes.” It’s a reminder that there are those doing amazing work to change the world for the better, often working in obscurity with little to no recognition.

TheGrio Heroes was created to recognize those everyday people who are dedicated to improving the lives of Black people and uplifting Black culture – whether or not they receive recognition. The award honors those who don’t just talk a good game about doing good deeds but who actually put in the work because it’s the right thing to do.

“We are committed to shining a spotlight on people whose actions speak louder than words,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of theGrio parent company, Allen Media Group. “We celebrate unsung heroes whose stories inspire and uplift our society and significantly impact humanity for the greater good.”

“There are many people who should be nominated and deserve recognition,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president of news, entertainment and empowerment at theGrio. “I am thrilled we have the opportunity to honor those heroes in our local communities with an unwavering commitment to positive change. Their steadfastness and resilience transform lives.”

Last year for the inaugural award, co-founder and co-director of Forward Justice, Daryl V. Atkinson was chosen as theGrio Hero from among 10 finalists. This year, we will be recognizing all 10 honorees as theGrio Heroes, and they will be chosen by theGrio Editorial Board based on nominations submitted by you, the reader.

So who qualifies to be a nominee for theGrio Heroes? First and foremost, a nominee’s major achievements should have taken place in 2023. Nominees must also be 13 years of age or older, a legal resident of the United States and African-American. For more details or FAQs about theGrio Heroes, check them out here. To get straight to the nomination form, click here. You have until Feb. 9 to nominate your Hero!

