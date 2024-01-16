‘Martin’ reunion among best moments at 2023-2024 Emmy Awards

The cast of the hit show “Martin” reunited on stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards — one of the night’s most memorable moments — at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell, and Carl Anthony Payne II appeared on stage in a recreation of the classic “Martin” living room set, where they joked with one another about never winning an Emmy.

Payne quipped that he was ready to receive their Emmy award, saying, “Matter of fact, I’ve got my speech on deck, too.” Campbell responded to Payne, clarifying that “we’re not winning an Emmy tonight. Please sit your butt down.”

“We’re presenting an award, not being presented with one, knucklehead,” Arnold added. Campbell went on to say, “Carl is not all the way wrong, you guys. I mean, we should have won an Emmy during our run,” to which the audience responded with a huge round of applause.

Lawrence presented the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series to Jeremy Allen White, who won for his role in the hit Hulu series “The Bear.”

The “Martin” cast reunion wasn’t the only big moment at the Emmy Awards. Cast members from iconic TV series like “Grey’s Anatomy” (Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and James Pickens), “The Sopranos” (​​Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli), “Cheers” (Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt), and “All in the Family” (Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers) also reunited on stage.

Wilson, who, with Pickens, is the only remaining “Grey’s Anatomy” original cast member, thanked fans for staying with the show “through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes, and a global pandemic, and as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.”

Pickens concluded, “And that would not be possible without all of you. So to all our fans, to all of you, thank you.”

The Emmys’ best moments don’t stop at cast reunions. This year’s show also featured a host of Black winners, many of whom were surprised to win as they were considered by some to be longshots in their respective categories. Niecy Nash-Betts took home an Emmy for her performance as Glenda Cleveland in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” her first win after being nominated four times prior.

Trevor Noah won his second Emmy for his work on “The Daily Show” after being nominated 18 times since 2017. Ayo Edebiri continued her award season dominance (having previously won the 2024 Golden Globe award) with an Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear.” Quinta Brunson was overcome with emotion when she won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy — the first Black actress to do so in 42 years — for her performance in “Abbott Elementary.” In 1981, “The Jeffersons” star Isabel Sanford won for her role in the hit sitcom.

“I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said during her acceptance speech, wiping away tears. “I say it every time, and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this. I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think… Oh, God. I love my mom, my dad. My sisters, my brothers. My entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Thank you so much.”

