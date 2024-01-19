Ava DuVernay, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts on urgency of ‘Origin’

“Origin” is finally in theaters nationwide and the film written, directed, and executive produced by Ava DuVernay is not to be missed.

In it, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson and Niecy Nash-Betts plays her beloved cousin, Marion. While reeling from the unexpected death of her beloved husband, Brett (Jon Bernthal), and the death of her mother, Ruby (Emily Yancy), just months after, she sets out on a quest to find out what’s responsible for so much of the suffering we continue to inflict on each other. By examining and comparing cruelties from the caste system in India to the Holocaust to chattel slavery and beyond, she finds that the roots of these atrocities are the same. Her journey through time and space, across centuries and continents culminates in her 2020 book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in the film “Origin,” which is now in select theaters. (Photo credit: Atsushi Nishijima and Courtesy of NEON)

TheGrio sat down with DuVernay, Ellis-Taylor, and Nash-Betts to find out what went into getting this movie made and how important it is for people to see it.

Nash-Betts’ character is a cornerstone of Wilkerson’s story and the actress’ brilliant portrayal of her and her impact on her cousin’s life came naturally for the recent Emmy winner.

“I always try to find the place where every character I play intersects with who I really am. That part was very easy to find because I am my sister’s keeper. I’m the strong friend who calls everybody. I am the one who’s going to make sure you’re well. I am the one who’s going to pray for you. I am the one that’s going to come to your baby’s thing at three o’ clock on a Friday in traffic,” she says.

“Being a support was not something that was hard to tap into. As a matter of fact, for me, it lives right on the surface.”

Even though “Origin” has been met with widespread praise since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it seems some have found the premise to be daunting and those who would likely benefit the most from its messages remain reluctant to see it.

“I believe everybody needs to see this film…I believe that what it is demanding of us, the fact that it’s demanding of us to use new language and how the very nature of how we treat each other as human beings, that alone is, is something that we all need to do. Period,” says Ellis-Taylor, who has been doing more than her part to raise awareness about the film, from handing out postcards at theaters to participating in panels at screenings across the country.

With the impending election looming large and tensions around the globe at a fever pitch, there’s never been a better time for art like this to show up and encourage people to engage with it, even if they think its themes do not apply to them.

“What we’re talking about is that you can’t be in your own separate corners and not engage in discourse about the things that affect us both,” adds DuVernay. “And so in order to do that, you have to share the film, you have to share the information and you have to talk to one another. So that’s a big part of what we’re thinking about. And we know that the film will find its way into those spaces, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure of it.”

“Origin” is in select theaters now.

