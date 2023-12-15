Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in trailer for Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’

A first look at “Origin” is finally here. The trailer for Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated film has dropped, with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor starring as Pulitzer Prize Winner Isabel Wilkerson.

As theGrio previously reported, “Origin” is based on Wilkerson’s bestselling novel, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” which uncovers how the caste system has shaped America throughout history. Instead of simply adapting the nonfiction book, DuVernay’s adaptation centers on Wilkerson herself, telling the story of a writer working on this theory and searching for meaning.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal in “Origin.” (Photo by Atsushi Nishijima/Courtesy of NEON)

“While investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable loss and uncovers the beauty of love and human resilience,” the official synopsis reads. “Origin explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance, and a fight for our future.”

“If you look closely, you’ll find something tragic was happening,” Ellis-Taylor as Wilkerson says during a speech in the trailer. Set to stirring orchestral music, the clip dives into the author’s journey throughout history as well as her own personal moments throughout her life. “I want to be in the story, really inside the story,” she presses. “To build a thesis that shows how all of this is linked.”

“You don’t escape trauma by ignoring it, you escape trauma by confronting it,” she concludes. “I don’t write questions … I write answers.”

Entertainment

A star-studded cast joins Ellis-Taylor in the film including Niecy Nash-Betts, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Emily Yancy, Audra McDonald, Blair Underwood, and Myles Frost, to name a few.

Written, directed and produced by DuVernay, the film helped the industry titan make history earlier this year as she became the first female Black U.S. director to have a feature in the Venice Film Festival’s main competition.

“Origin” hits theaters Jan. 19, 2024.

