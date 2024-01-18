Halle Bailey finally shares a glimpse of her pregnancy in throwback videos

Since confirming the arrival of her first child, Halle Bailey has been showing off her pregnancy belly on social media.

Jan 18, 2024
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

After hiding her baby bump for nine months, Halle Bailey is finally giving the public a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. This week, her sister Chloe posted a TikTok video of herself and a then-pregnant Halle dancing to Drake’s song “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Recreating the viral dance trend, “The Little Mermaid” star is seen showing off her baby bump, wearing nothing but a sports bra and sweatpants. Earlier this month, Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, publicly introduced the world to their son, Halo. In a heartwarming Instagram post, the couple announced the news with a photo of them holding their baby boy’s hand, which bore a gold nameplate bracelet announcing his name. 

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,”  the new mother captioned the post. “Welcome to the world my halo.” 

Teasing at the long-held speculation of her pregnancy, she added, “The world is desperate to know you.” Earlier this month, Bailey has been posting throwbacks to milestones like her previously secret maternity shoot. In honor of her role as “The Little Mermaid,” the actress and singer did an underwater photoshoot to commemorate her first pregnancy. 

“Missing my belly already,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a mermaid emoji. “But I obviously had to do underwater pics.” 

While social media congratulated Bailey on motherhood, her boyfriend sang her praises in a YouTube video

“Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning,” he said. “She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing.” 

Confirming that the family of three is “doing great,” DDG labeled Bailey a “professional mom.” 

