Marlon Wayans to star in ‘GOAT,’ Jordan Peele’s latest thriller

Marlon Wayans can add starring in a psychological thriller to his acting arsenal as he was recently tapped to be the leading man in the horror film “GOAT.”

Jordan Peele’s MonkeyPaw Productions and Universal Pictures are set to produce the project after landing the film pitch in 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday. The film’s title is derived from the popular acronym standing for “greatest of all time,” which is often used to describe a legendary athlete or person.

Marlon Wayans attends the premiere of MGM’s “Respect” at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Wayans will play a retiring professional athlete who helps train a rising young star.

Justin Tipping will direct the feature. His past work includes co-writing and directing the 2016 thriller “Kicks,” which starred Mahershala Ali, Kofi Siriboe and Jahking Guillory. He also directed an episode of the Netflix drama “Dear White People” and multiple episodes of Lena Waithe’s show “The Chi,” among other projects.

The last movie Wayans appeared in was the 2023 sports drama “Air,” which centered on the creation and early development of the Jordan sneaker and brand, a collaboration between Nike and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Wayans starred alongside industry heavy-hitters Viola Davis and Chris Tucker, and worked with the film’s director, Ben Affleck. That same year, the comedian’s stand-up special, “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me,” was released on Max in March 2023. That same month, Wayans guest-hosted a week of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Peele’s “Nope,” which cast Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Keith David, Steven Yeun and others, was his most recent film to premiere on the big screen in 2022.

In addition to “GOAT,” it has been reported that Peele has another project in the works under his Monkeypaw Productions company.

