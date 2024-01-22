Luther Vandross gets his flowers at Sundance

Luther Vandross and his legacy were on full display at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “Luther: Never Too Much” premiered Sunday in Park City, Utah, celebrating the life, artistry, and enduring impact of the late musician.

Cast and crew attend the “Luther: Never Too Much” premiere Sunday during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at the Eccles Theater in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TheGrio attended Sunday’s sold-out screening, introduced by the film’s director, Dawn Porter. A rousing tribute to the songwriter, the film dives deep into his discography and process while utilizing his unparalleled catalog. Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Clive Davis, Nile Rodgers and more appear in the doc, sharing their various memories and personal connections to Vandross.

By the time the film ended, there was not a dry eye in the house, with Porter earning a standing ovation upon returning to the stage after the screening. Speaking directly to the audience, she explained how imperative it was for the filmmakers to meet with Vandross’ family and “not mess it up.” The singer’s niece Seveda Williams, who appears in the film and also took to the stage after the screening, confirmed that they did indeed succeed in fulfilling the family’s wishes with this tribute.

“The family waited years because we wanted to do it right,” she explained. “We all tried to tell a complete story. You can’t do that, but this was beautiful. If you didn’t know him, you know him a bit now and I think even if you did know him you appreciate him musically more than ever.”

The film weaves together a tapestry of the late musician’s stellar discography, pulling together full studio recordings, award show performances, and archival rehearsal footage. As Porter told an audience member, choosing specific songs came down to the lyrics and she focused on the story she wanted to tell.

Recommended Stories

“I started this looking at the lyrics,” she said. He is such a songwriter. I really wanted to honor craft and think about what he was trying to tell us and communicate, so we tried to honor these songs, and having Sony as our partner meant you get the experience of letting those songs play out.”

Before letting the audience exit the Eccles Theater, they were treated to a powerful performance from his very own background singers, once again bringing the crowd to their feet as they clapped and sang along to his greatest hits.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.