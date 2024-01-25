The power of ‘no’ – how setting boundaries can help improve your health

This two-letter word can be the key to setting boundaries and ultimately unlocking better mental health practices. 

Jan 25, 2024
Is saying no setting a boundary? What is the power of saying no and setting boundaries? How do you say no and set boundaries to reduce stress? How do you set boundaries and say no without feeling guilty?, fear of saying no, the power of the word no, is no a full sentence? theGrio.com
This two-letter word can be the key to setting boundaries and ultimately unlocking better mental health practices. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

“No means no.” Whether you first heard this expression in your household or grade school, it emphasized the power of the word no. However, as time goes on and people grow into adults, the idea of saying no becomes more and more daunting. A behavioral study examining the ramifications of saying no found that many people just find it difficult to say the two-letter word. The study specifically focused on the context of invitations. 

“We found that 77% of respondents had accepted an invitation to a social activity that they did not want to attend because they were concerned about the negative ramifications that would have emerged had they declined,” the study reads. 

Today, many people’s actions mirror those of the study’s participants. Another study revealed that 58% of Americans struggle to say no. Whether you’re afraid to hurt someone’s feelings or being perceived as rude, the fact is the inability to say no represents a lack of boundaries. 

“Life is filled with lots of choices, and I think of boundaries as choices,” Nedra Glover Tawwab told CNN.  “People will always want you to do something. If we always do what people want us to do, we will be very busy.”

Tawwab, the author of “Set Boundaries, Find Peace,” explained that setting boundaries goes beyond just saying no. She addressed the topic during an appearance on theGrio’s “Writing Black” podcast. 

“The work of boundaries is not just this thing of, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to say no.’ It’s so much more,” Tawwab told theGrio. “[Setting boundaries is ] also not inviting problematic people to your event. It’s also not telling business that you don’t want to be shared with everyone. It’s also closing your laptop when you no longer want to work. There are so many things that are about boundaries that maybe we [haven’t had] the information about until now.” 

Recommended Stories

What percent of Black Americans under the age of 40 invest in the stock market?, How many black people own stocks?, What percentage of Black people invest in stocks?, personal finance Black families, personal finance tips, How to buy stocks for beginners?, buying stocks for beginners, investment influencers, social media personal finance, Social media stock buying tips theGrio.com
Personal Finance

Report finds that Black people are the biggest new group of stock investors

Is saying no setting a boundary? What is the power of saying no and setting boundaries? How do you say no and set boundaries to reduce stress? How do you set boundaries and say no without feeling guilty?, fear of saying no, the power of the word no, is no a full sentence? theGrio.com
Lifestyle

The power of ‘no’ – how setting boundaries can help improve your health

News

Trial date set in case of Darryl George, Black Texas teen suspended for length of his locs

Whoopi Goldberg, 9-month cruise, world cruise, Royal Caribbean, travel, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Whoopi Goldberg is godmother to Royal Caribbean’s 9-month world cruise ship

Simone biles jonathan owens, Are the Packers out of the playoffs?Are the Green Bay Packers still in the playoffs?, Are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens still together?, Jonathan Owens the Packers, Is Simone Biles husband in the NFL? theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Simone Biles celebrates her NFL husband Jonathan Owens’ bittersweet return home

Should I worry if I have glaucoma?, What age does glaucoma usually start?Is glaucoma common in black people?, Is African ancestry a risk factor for glaucoma, Who gets glaucoma the most?, how to prevent glaucoma, Can glaucoma be prevented? Black people glaucoma theGrio.com
Health

5 things you can do today to lower your risk of glaucoma

Ms. Black Kentucky Ciara Johnson
Lifestyle

Ms. Black Kentucky has ventured into the world of fashion with Shein

Madonna, Mercy James, How old is Mercy James, Madonna
Lifestyle

Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James, receives Madison Square Garden serenade for her 18th birthday

Though saying no is not the ultimate solution to setting boundaries, it is a first step. By saying no you are declining someone’s request for your time, energy, or resources, but more importantly, you’re saying yes to yourself and your mental health. Though it may feel uncomfortable in that moment, the repercussions of saying yes by default are far worse. Not saying no can cause:

Elevated stress and anxiety

Neglecting to set those crucial boundaries can turn your chill zone into a stress fest. Imagine a constant barrage of demands disrupting your peace, leading to serious stress and anxiety taking center stage.

Emotional energy drain

If you’ve ever felt like your emotional tank is running on empty, skipping the boundary-setting step might be the culprit. Giving your all without limits can leave you emotionally tapped out, like your favorite playlist on repeat but with no recharge in sight.

Self-esteem struggles

Forget about self-love and enter the arena of diminished self-esteem. When you’re not asserting your needs and vibes, it’s a one-way ticket to doubting your own worth. It’s time to reclaim your narrative and set those boundaries – your self-esteem will thank you later

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE