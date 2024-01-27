Garrett Morris to celebrate 87th birthday with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is set to celebrate his 87th birthday on Thursday by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking the start of Black History Month.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selected Morris as the 2,771st star to have their name embedded in the landmark sidewalks that stretch more than a dozen blocks of Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard. Actress Tichina Arnold and director-producer Oz Scott, both of whom worked with Morris on TV or film productions, will be guest speakers commemorating his career milestone.

Morris first broke onto the entertainment scene as a singer in the 1960s and is most recognized for his roles in dozens of television shows, including as the first Black cast member of the long-running sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” and acting in the sitcom “Martin.”

Garrett Morris attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ tribute to director Michael Schultz and “Cooley High” screening at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater in July 2019 in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“Garrett Morris is a true entertainment icon and is ready for Prime Time on the Walk of Fame! He joins other SNL stars who are Walk of Famers, Chevy Chase, John Belushi, and Gilda Radner,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement.

A New Orleans native and Dillard University alumnus, Morris first broke onto the entertainment scene with the Harry Belafonte Singers, a group he performed with for 10 years. He transitioned into acting by landing roles in Broadway and off-Broadway musicals such as “Porgy and Bess,” “Show Boat,” “Finian’s Rainbow” and “Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death” among others.

Most recently the 86-year-old held a recurring role on the popular CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls.” His extensive acting portfolio includes performances in beloved TV comedies “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “The Wayans Brothers.” Morris also has credits in titles like “Married with Children,” “Family Guy,” “The Jeffersons” “Grand Crew,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” and “Station 19,” the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

The funnyman was the first Black cast member appearing on SNL from 1975 to 1980.

In 2017, Morris was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

Morris has been praised for his civil rights activism over the years, from his involvement in the desegregation of the Actor’s Equity Association to his role in the Black theater movement alongside poet and playwright Amiri Baraka.

While the former adored “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” is not bringing characters to life onscreen, Morris’ commitment to entertainment continues as owner and operator of The LA Blues & Comedy Club, according to the Chamber.

