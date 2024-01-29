Ben Simmons could play for the first time since November for the Nets on Monday

Jan 29, 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons could return to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday after missing nearly three months because of a pinched nerve in his back.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons practices during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris. (Photo: Thibault Camus/AP)

Simmons has played in just six games this season, none since Nov. 6, and has missed the last 38. He practiced Saturday with the Nets’ NBA G League affiliate and coach Jacque Vaughn said afterward there was a “high likelihood” that the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft would play Monday against Utah.

The Nets listed Simmons as probable to play Sunday in their injury report.

Simmons has battled back injuries since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia nearly two years ago. The Nets originally thought his injury in November was in his left hip, before determining it was caused by an impingement in his lower back.

