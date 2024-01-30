Jess Hilarious confirms her status as permanent co-host of ‘The Breakfast Club’

Jess Hilarious confirmed to her 5.5 million Instagram followers that she will be the official third co-host of the popular New York radio show “The Breakfast Club” starting on Feb. 5.

This public pronouncement comes after a late December viral video in which Hilarious divulged she had been hired for the coveted spot. Shortly after the video’s release, Charlamagne Tha God, another co-host, denied the show had found someone to replace longtime co-host Angela Yee, who left in 2022.

“Everyone saw us rotating guest hosts last year,” Charlamagne told a TMZ reporter after Hilarious’ December declaration. “We said we were going to start 2024 off with a new host, and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Jess Hilarious (center) will join Charlamagne Tha God (left) and DJ Envy on “The Breakfast Club.” They posed backstage last year at an iHeartRadio event in California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

But Hilarious posted an announcement video on Monday that featured a compilation of sound bites speculating that she was either never hired or was fired after her initial announcement.

“I wanted to be on ‘The Breakfast Club,'” Hilarious said in the video on her Instagram. “That is something that I wanted. Who wouldn’t want to be the third co-host of a Hall of Fame show? You know, one of the most viewed Black culture shows. To join that is big.”

“But I also had to stand on business as well and get what I was worth. And then this sh-t happens, and boom,” Hilarious continued before the video cut to various screenshots of news headlines claiming she was fired. “Now do you see why,” Hilarious’ caption reads.

Yee announced in late 2022 that she was leaving the popular morning radio show after 12 years to pursue her own iHeartMedia weekday radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.”

Hilarious began serving as a temporary guest co-host, occasionally filling in as producers searched for Yee’s replacement. Other guest co-hosts were singer and TV personality Ray J, DJ Nyla Simone and former “Real Housewives” cast member Porsha Williams.

