Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group signs multiyear deal with TV host Jon Kelley

Allen Media Group announced on Thursday that the company will be renewing and extending its contract with television host Jon Kelley.

Byron Allen-owned AMG, the parent company of theGrio, reached a multiyear agreement with the veteran host, who has covered news, entertainment and sports throughout his career. Kelley currently hosts several programs for AMG, including the comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask,” which launched in 2017 in national broadcast syndication and is available to watch on AMG’s Comedy.TV and theGrio Television Network.

Kelley also hosts lifestyle and entertainment programming for the media company and provides HBCU college sports color commentary and analysis on the AMG platforms HBCUGo and Sports.TV, as well as CBS television stations nationwide.

Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, shared his enthusiasm for the deal in a press release, stating “Jon Kelley is an incredibly talented, brilliant and charismatic television host and executive producer. We are blessed to have the skillful and enthusiastic participation he brings each and every day.”

Kelley expressed a similar excitement, saying that he is “energized and honored to continue my journey as a part of Allen Media Group’s historic movement and explosive business growth.”

“Byron Allen’s passionate leadership is eternally changing the game—delivering cultural impact and inspiration on multiple levels,” he added.

Kelley’s career began in Chicago, where he worked as a sports anchor and director for NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV. He went on to host on the national level, anchoring for Fox Sports Network before landing a position with “Extra!” as a host and primary correspondent for the entertainment news program. In addition to his duties there, Kelley also hosted the ABC reality series “The Mole.”

The TV veteran has received numerous accolades during his career, including an Emmy Award for sports journalism, the Peter Lisagor Award and an Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome prize for best sportscast. Kelley’s interest in sports extends beyond the newsroom. The 58-year-old Nebraska native signed as a free agent running back with the Denver Broncos before pursuing his career in journalism. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska.

Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993 and it has since grown into a media powerhouse that has offices in ​​Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Charleston. AMG owns and operates 28 ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox network affiliate stations nationwide and a dozen 24-hour television networks, including the Weather Channel and theGrio TV, with nearly 300 million subscribers tuning in.

