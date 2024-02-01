Idris Elba series ‘Hijack’ renewed for Season 2

The series will once again see Elba star and executive produce.

Feb 1, 2024

“Hijack” fans, the series is returning! The Idris Elba project is officially coming back for a second season at Apple TV+, with more episodes to hit the streamer soon.

"H/Jack" World Premiere - Arrivals
Idris Elba arrives at the world premiere of “Hijack” at London’s BFI Southbank in June 2023. The Apple TV+ show will get a second season. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The series, told in real-time, stars Elba as Sam Nelson, a negotiator on a hijacked plane from Dubai to London. Also starring Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Ben Miles, the series saw Nelson try to defuse the situation onboard while “authorities on the ground scrambled for answers.” The project became one of the top shows on the streaming service when it debuted last summer.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1,” Elba said in a statement in Variety’s report. “It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!” Plot details for the second season remain under wraps.

Jay Hunt, Apple TV+’s creative director for Europe said in a statement, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’ riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling Season 2.”

Idris Elba series 'Hijack' renewed for Season 2

Last year, Elba shared his excitement to Variety about possibly playing Sam Nelson again saying, “I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in.”

Elba will once again executive produce the series alongside Idiotlamp Productions and 60Forty Films’ Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash. A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

