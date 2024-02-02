Wendy Williams reappears in ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ documentary trailer

Wendy Williams fans are finally getting a glimpse behind the curtain following the radio and TV personality’s sudden exit from the spotlight. In an upcoming documentary set to air on Lifetime, Williams, who left TV screens in 2021, discusses her current status, financial woes and more.

Described as a “two-night documentary event,” Lifetime’s “Where is Wendy Williams?” is set to premiere this month and is executive produced by Williams herself. The trailer kicks off with Williams getting her hair and makeup done as she prepares to sit down and tell her story. “From 6 years old, all I wanted was to be famous,” she says.

TV personality Wendy Williams is the subject of a documentary due out this month. Above, she attends the NYWIFT Muse Awards in New York in December 2019. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film)

The documentary will detail the star’s sudden absence at the peak of her career and her financial guardianship, which was put in place in 2022. “I have no money,” she says later. “I’m going to tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

“My mom, she always talks about how she wants to work but I feel as though she has worked enough,” her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., says in the trailer. “She has people around who are yes people and [are] allowing this to continue.” The clip showcases previously unseen footage of Williams as she discusses things like her mistrust of those closest to her and her issues with alcohol consumption.

“I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom,” Hunter Jr. also says in the clip. Her sister Wanda then states, “I think that the guardianship system is broken. We are her family, and you tell me that I’m not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?”

While Lifetime uploaded the trailer on Thursday night, the clip was swiftly removed before being re-uploaded on Friday. Still, it was up long enough for fans on social media to share it themselves. “Wendy Williams” became a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday evening, with fans taking to the site to share their love and concern for the host.

The two-night documentary premieres Feb. 24 and 25 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

