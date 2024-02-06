Five favorite shows to revisit right now

Despite noticeable efforts to increase diversity and inclusion following the racial reckonings in 2020, it seems there has been a suspicious increase in cancellations of Black TV shows just four years later. As Issa Rae pointed out in her recent cover story for Net-A-Porter, it seems that for the powers that be in Hollywood, Black stories are not the top priority they claimed they were a few years ago.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side – get canned,” she told the outlet. “You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority.”

Despite this clear trend in the industry, we still have plenty of classic shows we can revisit thanks to the streaming era, a list that includes some newer offerings, as well as old favorites. We’re recommending the following five shows with Black leads to enjoy again — or for the very first time.

“Insecure”

At the premiere of the final season of “Insecure,” (from left) Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis posed in October 2021 at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Issa Rae’s crown jewel remains one of the internet’s favorite rewatches. Just eight years ago, the actress, writer and producer released her beloved series on HBO, following Issa Dee, a millennial in Los Angeles going through the highs, lows and challenges of adulthood. Through her one-of-a-kind friendship with Molly (Yvonne Orji), and her will-they-won’t-they relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis), “Insecure” became a must-catch show for millions of viewers, connecting with many who saw either saw themselves in Issa’s world or desperately wanted to be a part of it.

As Rae’s star continues to rise, “Insecure” remains a perfect watch. You can stream all of “Insecure” on Netflix and Max.

“Rap Sh!t”

Gathered for the July 2022 premiere of “Rap Sh!t” at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles are (from left) Suzanna Makkos, Aida Osman, Jonica Booth, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and RJ Cyler. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Still wanting to get your Issa Rae fix after that “Insecure” binge? Look no further than “Rap Sh!t,” her second scripted series. While it was recently canceled, the show maintained a devoted fanbase online and strong reviews up until the end. Following fictional young female rap duo Shawna and Mia — played by Aida Osman and KaMillion, respectively — the series utilizes social media and music to tell a story investigating what it is to come up in the music game in 2023.

The two seasons of the series are available to stream now on Max.

“Scandal”

Kerry Washington arrives in April 2018 for the live stage reading of the “Scandal” series finale to benefit the Actors Fund at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Reruns are still available. (Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images)

“It’s handled.”

We all remember where we were when we first watched Olivia Pope, her team of white hats and her, well, scandalous affair with President Fitz. Shonda Rhimes’ fantastic series was a cultural phenomenon, with Shondaland dominating ABC’s Thursday night programming with “TGIT,” alongside “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away with Murder.” Since the show ended in 2018, the show’s popularity has only grown, with its availability on streaming services giving it a brand new life on social media.

So, what are you waiting for? Pour yourself a glass of wine, pop some popcorn and rewatch “Scandal” in all its glory on Tubi.

“First Wives Club”

“First Wives Club” actresses (from left) Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor and Ryan Michelle Bathe pose at the BET Awards in June 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“First Wives Club” is another series that has found new life on Netflix. Based on the 1996 film of the same name and its preceding novel by Olivia Goldsmith, the TV show from Tracy Oliver stars Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Michelle Buteau as close friends Hazel, Ari and Bree, who hold each other down amid personal and professional trials and tribulations.

While the third season of the series aired last summer, it was added to Netflix in the fall, leading to a newfound success for the BET+ show. It’s now a global hit for the streaming service, having earned over a million viewers last November.

The first three seasons of “First Wives Club” are available to stream now on Netflix.

“Queen Sugar”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Channing Dungey, chairwoman of Warner Bros Television Group, are shown at “Conversations With Ava DuVernay & The Directors of OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar'” at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles in September 2022. (Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for OWN)

Our list would not be complete without “Queen Sugar,” Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed OWN series. Based on Natalie Baszile’s 2014 novel of the same name, the show centers on the Bordelon family, who, in the wake of immense tragedy, are faced with handling their Louisiana family’s 800-acre sugar farm.

At the time of the series’ end, it had become one of the television’s longest-running hour-long family dramas about a Black family. DuVernay — who, since the show’s premiere in 2016, has become one of the biggest titans in film — brought her gorgeous cinematography and powerful writing styles to the small screen for seven notable seasons, ending in November 2022.

Subscribers to Hulu, Direct TV and fuboTV can watch all streaming seasons of “Queen Sugar” now.

