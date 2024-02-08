Ketanji Brown Jackson says memoir will be released in September

Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s debut book, her memoir, will be available for readers on Sept. 3.

According to People, “Lovely One” will provide readers with an inside look at Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation, as well as her personal life, including her family’s experience with segregation, her ascent through the legal profession and how she manages a demanding career with motherhood and marriage.

Jackson herself said in a statement that the book “marries the public record of my life with what is less known.”

“Lovely One,” a personal memoir by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the court, is being published in September. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP, File)

“Mine has been an unlikely journey,” she admitted. “But the path was paved by courageous women and men in whose footsteps I placed my own, road warriors like my own parents, and also luminaries in the law, whose brilliance and fortitude lit my way.”

The Associated Press previously reported that Jackson was born Ketanji Onyika Brown. The title of her memoir comes from the English translation of her birth name, suggested by an aunt serving as a Peace Corps worker in West Africa.

Random House, the book’s publisher, describes “Lovely One” as an “inspiring story about breaking open spaces that have been historically inaccessible.”

Recommended Stories

According to the publisher’s website, the book will cost $35.

Following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement in 2022, President Joe Biden appointed Jackson as an associate justice to the Supreme Court, and her Senate confirmation made her the first Black woman to hold the seat.

The Harvard College and Harvard Law School alumna has held positions as a federal public defender and federal law clerk and was a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She served as Breyer’s clerk from 1999 to 2000.

Jackson expressed hope that “Lovely One” — her journey “as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, litigator and friend” — would be a testament to young women, people of color and dreamers.

“Especially those who nourish outsized ambitions and believe in the possibility of achieving them,” she added, People reported.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.