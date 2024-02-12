Usher weds longtime girlfriend in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend, reports say

After Usher was given the key to the city of Las Vegas and bowled over this year’s Super Bowl audience, he may have permanently given the key to his heart to his longtime partner, record executive Jennifer Goicoechea.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, ahead of his star-studded Super Bowl headlining performance, the “Ruin” singer and Goicoechea obtained a marriage license in the state of Nevada, according to court documents obtained by People magazine and confirmed by theGrio.

While the license was obtained, court records have yet to indicate it has been filed. However, after several reports have surfaced that the couple may have had a post-performance wedding, with People reporting that the couple was spotted wearing wedding rings, People has also confirmed nuptials. Page Six reported that producer Bryan-Michael Cox may have spilled the beans on a secret ceremony during an after-party event:

“Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” producer Bryan-Michael Cox cheered as the duo made their way into the intimate USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party held at Cathédrale Las Vegas wearing all-white bridal looks, per a source who spoke with Page Six.

Usher was first romantically linked to Goicoechea in 2019 when footage of the pair together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party surfaced. However, there are reports placing them together as early as 2016.

Goicoechea, a Miami native, has a lengthy background in music management. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she got her start as an assistant for Ciara. She then launched her own management company, Boogs’N’Effect Management. Presently, she holds major industry influence as the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records. Billboard recognized Goicoechea in both 2020 and 2021 as an “R&B/Hip-Hop Power Player.”

The couple share two children: a daughter, Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son, Sire Castrello, 2. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V “Cinco,” 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Throughout the couple’s relationship, Goicoechea has kept her followers updated on social media, regularly posting their goings-on.

“We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty, and communication,” Goicoechea wrote in the caption of a birthday shout-out to Usher on Instagram.

She added, “I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family. You deserve your flowers [every day] if I’m asked not just on your Birthday! Don’t nobody have heart like you…. You The Goat, The King … The Light and Love of my life! Can’t wait to spend many more with you!”

Usher keeps his family posts to a minimum but occasionally celebrates Goicoechea and his children.

“Couldn’t ask for a better partna,” the “Boyfriend” singer wrote in the caption of a birthday tribute to Goicoechea on Instagram. “My Lover [and] Friend … I love [you] and celebrate [you] not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for [you] and with [you].”

In November, Usher told People Goicoechea was his “best friend” and a supportive partner.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he said.

He added, “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

This marks Usher’s third marriage. He was first married to Foster from 2007 to 2009 and to Grace Harry from 2015 to 2018.

