Vanessa Williams to star in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical

Vanessa Williams’ next great stage role is here. The actress will take on the legendary role of Miranda Priestly in the highly anticipated musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The musical will begin performances this October in London’s West End. The show’s official Instagram account teased the casting announcement all weekend before announcing Williams’ involvement on President’s Day. In a reel, Williams also shared to her Instagram profile, she walks into the fictional Runway Magazine offices, embodying the iconic editor-in-chief of the Vogue-like publication.

Vanessa Williams attends the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“Don’t just sit there,” Williams says straight to camera after taking her seat. “Buy tickets or something!”

The musical will feature original music from Tony Award winner Elton John, with Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots”) directing. Shaina Taub joins John as lyricist while Kate Wetherhead writes the book. The production had a trial run in Chicago in 2022, with Broadway’s Beth Leavel in the role of Miranda Priestly.

“Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true,” Williams told Variety in a statement. “Gird your loins, folks.”

Meryl Streep originated the role of Miranda Priestly in the beloved 2006 film, which follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she is thrown into the fast-paced, cutthroat world of fashion in New York City when she lands a personal assistant gig for the editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway Magazine.

More show and ticket info are available on the official site for “The Devil Wears Prada” now.

