‘Love is Blind’ fan favorites Lauren and Cameron share their healthy marriage secrets

While fans are currently streaming the latest season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind,” one of the show’s first success stories is opening up about their marital journey. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton fell in love while filming the first season of the dating show and, after an onscreen wedding, have since been married for five years.

While the show documented part of their love story together, the fan-favorite couple continues to share some of the ups and downs of marriage. In a recent interview with People magazine, the pair reflected on how couples therapy has benefited their relationship.

“[Therapy] came up probably within our second year of marriage,” Cameron shared. “I personally had not done any therapy before. I was one of those people who felt like, ‘Oh, if I go to therapy, I’m admitting a weakness of some kind or something like that.’ But my perspective’s totally changed since then,”

“Therapy is a great place to get it all out there and not have to walk on eggshells with each other,” Lauren added. “That’s the place where you could just get it all out. For us, that was really helpful.”

In their marriage, the “Love is Blind” stars agree tackling issues head-on has played a part in their success. Following the golden rule of “not going to sleep mad at each other,” the Hamiltons try not to let issues fester between them.

“Of course, sometimes you need to take a moment to breathe so that you don’t act out of emotions,” Lauren explained. “So we take our moments, and then for me, I immediately go to Cam like, ‘Hey, this happened. I feel like we should talk about it. It made me feel this way. How did it make you feel?’ And I think that that’s really helped us throughout our marriage.”

Another commitment that has helped maintain the health and spark in their marriage has been sharing new experiences, especially through travel.

Recommended Stories

“One thing that I really appreciate about Lauren is she’s a big travel bug,” said Cameron, per People. “I enjoy travel; it’s not something that I usually make a priority, but since we’ve been married, we’ve done a lot of traveling, and that’s been something that kind of gives you that renewed spark of novelty in the relationship.”

While the two enjoy jet-setting around the world, they emphasized that their novel experiences don’t need to be as big or expensive as traveling. For instance, Cameron explained how the activity could be as simple as going to a farmer’s market together, so long as it’s spontaneous.

“Yeah, I feel like new experiences make things fresh and exciting, and that’s one of my favorite things for us to do as a couple,” Lauren added. “Like Cam said, whether it’s the farmer’s market, whether we’re going to a game night we never went to before, whether even it’s just a new show that just came out that we’re both excited about or we’re watching it and yelling at the TV. Just new experiences, breaking up the monotony of the every day is so important.”

Since their time on the show, the two have been busy producing content for their YouTube channel, “Hanging with the Hamiltons,” with hopes of maybe returning to reality TV.

“I think when it comes to marriage or any long-term relationship, man, it’s just a lot of work. It’s worth it, but it is a lot of work. And so for people going into them, that’s just something to keep in mind that you’re constantly on the clock and you get out of it what you put into it,” Cameron said. “Five years — it is both a long time and not very much time. It’s gone by really quickly, but then there have been times [when] marriage takes a lot of work. You have to put in a lot to get to a good place, which I feel great about where we are. So, I’m really thankful for those times where it was challenging because it ultimately leads to a stronger marriage.”



Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.